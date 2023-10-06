Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Caesars Entertainment (CZR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Caesars Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caesars Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZR's full-year earnings has moved 44.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CZR has moved about 5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 3.5%. As we can see, Caesars Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). The stock has returned 39.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, fuboTV Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.4% so far this year, meaning that CZR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, fuboTV Inc. falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #189. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Caesars Entertainment and fuboTV Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.