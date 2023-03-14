Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Caesars Entertainment (CZR) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Caesars Entertainment (CZR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caesars Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Caesars Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CZR's full-year earnings has moved 18.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CZR has returned about 9.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Caesars Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.8%.

The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts' current year EPS has increased 281.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Caesars Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.4% this year, meaning that CZR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Wynn Resorts falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.8%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.