Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 267 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRAG's full-year earnings has moved 650% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BRAG has returned about 20% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.3%.

Over the past three months, Capcom Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bragg Gaming Group Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that BRAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Capcom Co., Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. and Capcom Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.