Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Boyd Gaming (BYD) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Boyd Gaming (BYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BYD has returned 19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11% on average. This means that Boyd Gaming is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, DraftKings (DKNG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 67.2%.

In DraftKings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.4% so far this year, so BYD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DraftKings is also part of the same industry.

Boyd Gaming and DraftKings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.