Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is one of 276 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRRY's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BMRRY has returned 50.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 11.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH). The stock has returned 35.3% year-to-date.

In Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.6% so far this year, so BMRRY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +25.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR and Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.