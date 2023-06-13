Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 276 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BVH has returned about 37.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.9%. This shows that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

The consensus estimate for Capcom Co., Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.8% this year, meaning that BVH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +29.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Capcom Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

