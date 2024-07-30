Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 0% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BJ has gained about 32% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC). The stock has returned 40.9% year-to-date.

In Lincoln Educational Services Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved +5.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ's Wholesale Club and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

