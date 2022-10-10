Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 4.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 40.3% on average. This shows that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, SP Plus (SP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.2%.

The consensus estimate for SP Plus' current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.7% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. SP Plus is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ's Wholesale Club and SP Plus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





