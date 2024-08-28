Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Birkenstock (BIRK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Birkenstock is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 280 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Birkenstock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRK's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BIRK has returned about 27.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Birkenstock is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.4%.

For Madison Square Garden Entertainment, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Birkenstock belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.2% so far this year, meaning that BIRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Madison Square Garden Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved -1.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Birkenstock and Madison Square Garden Entertainment. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

