Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Birkenstock (BIRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Birkenstock is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Birkenstock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRK's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BIRK has moved about 20% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Birkenstock is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Skechers (SKX). The stock has returned 0.2% year-to-date.

For Skechers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Birkenstock belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.4% this year, meaning that BIRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Skechers is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Birkenstock and Skechers as they could maintain their solid performance.

