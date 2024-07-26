Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Birkenstock (BIRK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Birkenstock is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Birkenstock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIRK's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BIRK has returned about 13.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.1%. This means that Birkenstock is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

H&R Block (HRB) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.9%.

Over the past three months, H&R Block's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Birkenstock belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.6% so far this year, so BIRK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

H&R Block, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +6.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Birkenstock and H&R Block as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

