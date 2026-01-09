Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bilibili (BILI) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bilibili (BILI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bilibili is one of 261 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BILI has gained about 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.9% on average. This means that Bilibili is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Fox Corporation (FOX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.

In Fox Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bilibili belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.8% this year, meaning that BILI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Fox Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Bilibili and Fox Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

