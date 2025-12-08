Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bilibili (BILI) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bilibili (BILI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bilibili is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 266 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bilibili is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILI's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BILI has returned 42.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Bilibili is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.5%.

Over the past three months, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bilibili is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.8% so far this year, meaning that BILI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved -2.1% so far this year.

Bilibili and Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.