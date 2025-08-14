Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMX's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BWMX has moved about 18.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.1%. This means that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Laureate Education (LAUR) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.9%.

The consensus estimate for Laureate Education's current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.7% this year, meaning that BWMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Laureate Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #17. The industry has moved +5.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and Laureate Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

