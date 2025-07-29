Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is one of 254 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMX's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BWMX has returned 10.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 9.7%. This means that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Laureate Education (LAUR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.9%.

For Laureate Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.6% so far this year, so BWMX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Laureate Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +0.5% year to date.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and Laureate Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

