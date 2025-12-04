Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging The Beachbody Company (BODI) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 266 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BODI's full-year earnings has moved 61.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BODI has returned 64.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Beachbody Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Cimpress (CMPR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.8%.

The consensus estimate for Cimpress' current year EPS has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, The Beachbody Company, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.3% so far this year, meaning that BODI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Cimpress is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on The Beachbody Company, Inc. and Cimpress as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.