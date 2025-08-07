Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bassett Furniture (BSET) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bassett Furniture is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BSET has moved about 17% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 6.5% on average. This means that Bassett Furniture is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.2%.

In Perdoceo Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bassett Furniture is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.4% so far this year, so BSET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #37. The industry has moved +2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Bassett Furniture and Perdoceo Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.