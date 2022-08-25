Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bassett Furniture (BSET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bassett Furniture is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 288 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bassett Furniture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSET's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BSET has moved about 17.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 30.4% on average. As we can see, Bassett Furniture is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Caleres Inc. (CAL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.

Over the past three months, Caleres Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bassett Furniture is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.2% this year, meaning that BSET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Caleres Inc. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #235. The industry has moved -31% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bassett Furniture and Caleres Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation. >>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.