Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ATAT has returned 15.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 6.4% on average. This means that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE). The stock has returned 17% year-to-date.

For Grand Canyon Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, so ATAT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Grand Canyon Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Grand Canyon Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

