Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlanta Braves Holdings is one of 256 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 28.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BATRK has gained about 4.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.1% on average. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Laureate Education (LAUR). The stock has returned 23.8% year-to-date.

In Laureate Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.4% so far this year, so BATRK is performing better in this area.

Laureate Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings and Laureate Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Laureate Education (LAUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.