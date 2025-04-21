Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlanta Braves Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 28.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BATRK has gained about 1.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 10.2%. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Laureate Education (LAUR). The stock has returned 4.7% year-to-date.

For Laureate Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.2% so far this year, so BATRK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Laureate Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved -3.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Atlanta Braves Holdings and Laureate Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

