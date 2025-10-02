Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is one of 264 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BATRA has returned about 10.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 9.3% on average. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Dunelm Group (DNLMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.7%.

Over the past three months, Dunelm Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.8% so far this year, so BATRA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dunelm Group falls under the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.3%.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Dunelm Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.