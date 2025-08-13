Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BATRA has returned about 15.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Dunelm Group (DNLMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.5%.

In Dunelm Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that BATRA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dunelm Group belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +4.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Dunelm Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

