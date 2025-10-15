Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is one of 264 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASCCY's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ASCCY has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Carnival (CCL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.2%.

In Carnival's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.2% so far this year, so ASCCY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Carnival falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4%.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Carnival could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

