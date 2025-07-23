Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Anta Sports Products (ANPDF) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Anta Sports Products Ltd. (ANPDF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anta Sports Products Ltd. is one of 254 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Anta Sports Products Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANPDF's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ANPDF has gained about 30.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.6%. This shows that Anta Sports Products Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.8%.

For Capcom Co., Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Anta Sports Products Ltd. is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #216 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that ANPDF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Capcom Co., Ltd. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.9%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Capcom Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

