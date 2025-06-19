Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Anta Sports Products (ANPDF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Anta Sports Products Ltd. (ANPDF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anta Sports Products Ltd. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Anta Sports Products Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANPDF's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ANPDF has gained about 20.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 5.1% on average. As we can see, Anta Sports Products Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fox Corporation (FOX). The stock has returned 9.8% year-to-date.

In Fox Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Anta Sports Products Ltd. belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #224 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.3% so far this year, meaning that ANPDF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fox Corporation falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Anta Sports Products Ltd. and Fox Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

