Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging American Woodmark (AMWD) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Woodmark (AMWD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

American Woodmark is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Woodmark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD's full-year earnings has moved 22.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AMWD has returned 53.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.8%. This shows that American Woodmark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is On Holding (ONON). The stock is up 105.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, On Holding's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Woodmark belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7% so far this year, so AMWD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, On Holding falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #208. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Woodmark and On Holding as they could maintain their solid performance.

