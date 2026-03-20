Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging American Public Education (APEI) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. American Public Education (APEI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

American Public Education is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Public Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APEI has returned 44.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 8.1%. This means that American Public Education is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Hugo Boss (BOSSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.2%.

The consensus estimate for Hugo Boss' current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Public Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.1% so far this year, so APEI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hugo Boss, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -3.6% so far this year.

American Public Education and Hugo Boss could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hugo Boss (BOSSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.