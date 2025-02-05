Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 266 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOUT's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AOUT has returned 14.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 2.3% on average. This shows that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gray Media (GTN). The stock is up 28.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Gray Media's current year EPS has increased 51.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so AOUT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Gray Media belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +5.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on American Outdoor Brands, Inc. and Gray Media as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.