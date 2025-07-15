Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AS has returned 39.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 11.3%. This means that Amer Sports, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Netflix (NFLX) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.6%.

In Netflix's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.4% so far this year, meaning that AS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Netflix belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #169. The industry has moved +31.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amer Sports, Inc. and Netflix as they could maintain their solid performance.

