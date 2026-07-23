Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMC Entertainment (AMC) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AMC Entertainment (AMC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AMC Entertainment is one of 259 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMC Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AMC has returned 44.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 11.5% on average. As we can see, AMC Entertainment is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bassett Furniture (BSET). The stock is up 22.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AMC Entertainment belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8% so far this year, so AMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bassett Furniture falls under the Furniture industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment and Bassett Furniture as they could maintain their solid performance.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.