Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 264 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 26.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AMRK has gained about 8.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that A-Mark Precious Metals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Ralph Lauren (RL) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.9%.

In Ralph Lauren's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.4% so far this year, so AMRK is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ralph Lauren belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #205. The industry has moved -28.6% year to date.

A-Mark Precious Metals and Ralph Lauren could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.