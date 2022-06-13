Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. A-Mark Precious Metals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRK's full-year earnings has moved 34.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMRK has returned 10.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 31.6% on average. This shows that A-Mark Precious Metals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE). The stock is up 8.3% year-to-date.

For Adtalem Global Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 45.3% so far this year, so AMRK is performing better in this area.

Adtalem Global Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -12.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track A-Mark Precious Metals and Adtalem Global Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.