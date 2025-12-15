Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Alto Ingredients (ALTO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alto Ingredients (ALTO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alto Ingredients is one of 265 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALTO has gained about 60.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.9% on average. This means that Alto Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Guess (GES) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.2%.

For Guess, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alto Ingredients belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.6% so far this year, so ALTO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved -13.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Alto Ingredients and Guess. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

