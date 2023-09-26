Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Alto Ingredients (ALTO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alto Ingredients is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 282 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 215.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALTO has gained about 55.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alto Ingredients is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.3%.

In Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alto Ingredients belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.7% this year, meaning that ALTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved +9.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Alto Ingredients and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

