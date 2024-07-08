Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adtalem Global Education is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ATGE has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Skechers (SKX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.3%.

The consensus estimate for Skechers' current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.1% so far this year, so ATGE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Skechers, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #200. The industry has moved -25.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adtalem Global Education and Skechers as they could maintain their solid performance.

