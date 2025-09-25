Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging ADTALEM GBL EDU (ATGE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adtalem Global Education is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ATGE has moved about 59.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 9.9%. This shows that Adtalem Global Education is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.3%.

Over the past three months, Rush Street Interactive, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.3%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adtalem Global Education and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

