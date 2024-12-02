Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Adidas (ADDYY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adidas AG (ADDYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Adidas AG is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 270 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ADDYY has moved about 15.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 15.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH). The stock is up 34.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Norwegian Cruise Line's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8% so far this year, so ADDYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +24.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adidas AG and Norwegian Cruise Line as they could maintain their solid performance.

