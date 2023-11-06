Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Adidas (ADDYY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Adidas AG (ADDYY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Adidas AG is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 35.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ADDYY has moved about 34.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 7.4%. As we can see, Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Central Garden (CENTA). The stock has returned 13.6% year-to-date.

For Central Garden, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Adidas AG belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.2% this year, meaning that ADDYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Central Garden, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved -47.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Adidas AG and Central Garden as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.