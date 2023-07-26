Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Adidas (ADDYY) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Adidas AG (ADDYY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Adidas AG is one of 282 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adidas AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADDYY's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ADDYY has gained about 47.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 14.3%. This means that Adidas AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY). The stock has returned 44.3% year-to-date.

For B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Adidas AG is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.1% this year, meaning that ADDYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved -6.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adidas AG and B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

