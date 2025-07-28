Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acushnet (GOLF) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Acushnet (GOLF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acushnet is one of 254 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acushnet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GOLF has gained about 15.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Acushnet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

GoPro (GPRO) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.5%.

Over the past three months, GoPro's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Acushnet is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.9% so far this year, so GOLF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, GoPro belongs to the Audio Video Production industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Acushnet and GoPro. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.