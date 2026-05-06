Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acme United (ACU) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acme United Corporation. (ACU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Acme United Corporation. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 244 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acme United Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACU's full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ACU has returned 4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Acme United Corporation. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY). The stock is up 15.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acme United Corporation. belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.5% this year, meaning that ACU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved -3.9% so far this year.

Acme United Corporation. and ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Acme United Corporation. (ACU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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