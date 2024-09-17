Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acme United (ACU) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Acme United Corporation. (ACU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acme United Corporation. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acme United Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACU's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACU has moved about 2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Acme United Corporation. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is GDEV Inc. (GDEV). The stock is up 15.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for GDEV Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 55% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Acme United Corporation. belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.2% so far this year, so ACU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, GDEV Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved +9.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Acme United Corporation. and GDEV Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDEV Inc. (GDEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

