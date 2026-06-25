Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acco Brands (ACCO) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acco Brands (ACCO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Acco Brands is one of 246 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acco Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACCO's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACCO has moved about 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 9.9%. This means that Acco Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.1%.

The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear's current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Acco Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, so ACCO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Columbia Sportswear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #153. The industry has moved -7.5% year to date.

Acco Brands and Columbia Sportswear could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.