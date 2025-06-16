Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Accel Entertainment (ACEL) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Accel Entertainment (ACEL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Accel Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ACEL has returned about 5.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 4.1% on average. This shows that Accel Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY). The stock has returned 122.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 25.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.5% so far this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Accel Entertainment and Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

