Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Accel Entertainment (ACEL) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Accel Entertainment is one of 270 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ACEL has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Accel Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Funko-A (FNKO). The stock is up 49.7% year-to-date.

For Funko-A, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.2% this year, meaning that ACEL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Funko-A, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #201. The industry has moved -8.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Accel Entertainment and Funko-A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

