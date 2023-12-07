Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Accel Entertainment (ACEL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Accel Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACEL has moved about 29.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.8% on average. This means that Accel Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO). The stock is up 27.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 54%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Accel Entertainment is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.8% so far this year, so ACEL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is also part of the same industry.

Accel Entertainment and Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

