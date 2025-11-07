Are Construction Stocks Lagging SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is SPX Technologies (SPXC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SPX Technologies is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SPX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SPXC has returned about 49.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 4.1% on average. As we can see, SPX Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tutor Perini (TPC). The stock has returned 178.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tutor Perini's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, SPX Technologies belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.7% so far this year, so SPXC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tutor Perini belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved +40% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPX Technologies and Tutor Perini as they could maintain their solid performance.

