Are Construction Stocks Lagging Quanta Services (PWR) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Quanta Services (PWR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Quanta Services is a member of our Construction group, which includes 88 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PWR has moved about 37.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 24.2%. As we can see, Quanta Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Toll Brothers (TOL). The stock is up 50.6% year-to-date.

In Toll Brothers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Quanta Services belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.7% so far this year, meaning that PWR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Toll Brothers, however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +30.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Quanta Services and Toll Brothers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

