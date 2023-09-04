Are Construction Stocks Lagging MI Homes (MHO) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is M/I Homes (MHO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

M/I Homes is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. M/I Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHO's full-year earnings has moved 36.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MHO has returned about 118.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 34.2%. This means that M/I Homes is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Meritage Homes (MTH). The stock has returned 53.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes' current year EPS has increased 27% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, M/I Homes belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 48.2% so far this year, so MHO is performing better in this area. Meritage Homes is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on M/I Homes and Meritage Homes as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

